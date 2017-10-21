Callejon: 'Napoli will keep going'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon assures Napoli “want to entertain our fans and prove we want to stay at the top” by beating Inter tonight.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Although the Partenopei have won all eight Serie A games, they lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“There was a little anger after the defeat, as when you lose there is always something that has gone wrong, but we were also playing against one of Europe’s best sides,” Callejon told Mediaset Premium.

“We have to build on the second half performance and continue to play our style of football. We want to entertain the fans, prove that we want to stay at the top and pick up points.”

Lorenzo Insigne has shaken off a thigh injury to start for Napoli this evening.

“Insigne had a muscular issue, but worked well over the last two or three days, now he is at 100 per cent.

“We want to keep going and win nine in a row.”