Skriniar: 'Inter will score past Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is very confident they will score at least one goal against leaders Napoli at the San Paolo tonight.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

“The day after the derby, we were already thinking about this, as Napoli are a great side and we are Inter, so our objective must always be victory,” Skriniar told Mediaset Premium.

“We expect a very tough encounter, but it will all be decided on the field. We must be aggressive, compact and play the ball. Both teams are strong in attack and we will 100 per cent score a goal.”

The Slovakia international will be up against his fellow countryman Marek Hamsik, so did they exchange notes this week?

“I did speak to Hamsik, but we’ll see each other on the pitch.”