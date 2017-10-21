Ausilio: 'Spalletti key for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio hailed Luciano Spalletti for “getting the best” out of the players and wants the victory against Napoli.

“We are Inter and it’s only right that we aim for the victory and the maximum in every situation,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

There are only two points separating the sides going in to the Stadio San Paolo.

“We want to keep staying up at the top of the table and the lads – along with their Coach – deserve the credit for the season so far.

“This is the most difficult match, as we’re up against the best team in Italy right now, as confirmed by the statistics. Spalletti has a long history behind him, so I am not surprised by his achievements and how focused he is on every little detail, whether it’s training, food or a spiritual side of the players.

“With a Coach like that, everyone is more motivated and ready to give the best of themselves. He brings the best out of people.

“People always ask about the transfer market, but we’d rather focus on the lads here tonight and make the best out of this project and this team. We’ll see in January if there is anything that needs doing.”

Ausilio was asked about the situation with the full-backs, as Joao Cancelo and Dalbert have barely featured.

“Cancelo was slowed down by an injury, as he got hurt on international duty and was out for quite a while, so he needs to improve his fitness levels.

“Dalbert is learning what Italian football is about and that’s not just attack, but also defending and tactics to work with the other players in his area. He is working hard, is learning fast and will soon be able to make his contribution.”

Ahead of tonight’s game, it was noted that Napoli tried to sign Mauro Icardi as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuain last year.

“Napoli like Icardi, just as many clubs do. There were never negotiations, never for the slightest moment was there the chance Icardi could leave Inter and that’s because he doesn’t want to leave.

“People thought it strange we gave him the captain’s armband, but he’s proving why now. He loves Inter and works so hard, is determined to be a part of this project for many years to come.”