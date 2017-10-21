Hysaj: 'Napoli must start strong'

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj urged Napoli to “go out there determined from the very start” against Inter this evening after a sluggish opening with Manchester City.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“We are a bit angry after the defeat in Manchester, but we have to begin again from that second half,” the full-back told Mediaset Premium of their Champions League 2-1 loss.

“This match is even more important. We have to focus only on this evening and this result.

“Inter are in second place, so we have to beat them to break away at the top of the table. We must go out there determined from the very start.

“All the Inter strikers are dangerous, not just Mauro Icardi, so we have to move well overall in defence.”