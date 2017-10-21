NEWS
Saturday October 21 2017
Giampaolo: 'Samp in a good moment'
By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo admits Sampdoria are “in a good moment of form” after demolishing Crotone 5-0 for a fourth consecutive home win.

“We are going through a good period of form, even if we know there are always going to be peaks and troughs during a campaign,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We will try to enjoy this moment, but without getting ahead of ourselves. Sampdoria don’t have any specific objectives this season, as the target is simply to improve and keep raising the bar. I don’t know where we could end up.

“Our midfielders are versatile and put themselves at the disposal of the squad. The role of the midfielder is the one I like the most and Dennis Praet is doing really well in both attacking and defending phases.”

