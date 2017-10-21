Nicola: 'Sampdoria simply better'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola could not deny the evidence after a 5-0 thrashing at Marassi. “Sampdoria were simply better.”

The Calabrese club were flattened by the Blucerchiati, who found the net with five different players.

“We were surprised by the two early goals within 20 minutes,” confessed Nicola in his Press conference.

“It was a game where Sampdoria had six chances, whereas we had three or four and didn’t convert any of them. Sampdoria were simply better, it has to be admitted.

“Samp are a strong side and we didn’t expect to come here and control the game, but when you can’t keep a balance or create dangerous situations of your own, it all becomes more difficult.

“My lads gave all they could, but Sampdoria deserve praise for this performance. We know what our season will be and where we are more likely to get points. However, we need to realise that conceding two goals in quick succession does not mean the game is over and we can just give up.”