HT: Napoli and Inter keepers busy

By Football Italia staff

Both Samir Handanovic and Pepe Reina have been kept busy with great saves, but it’s goalless at half-time between Napoli and Inter.

There were only two points separating the leaders (who had a perfect record after eight rounds and won 13 Serie A games on the trot) from second-placed Nerazzurri. Lorenzo Insigne shoot off a thigh injury sustained on Tuesday against Manchester City in the Champions League to start, while Jorginho and Allan were rested midweek. The Nerazzurri had no European commitments, but missed Marcelo Brozovic and used the same XI that beat Milan 3-2 with a Mauro Icardi hat-trick.

Inter’s last victory at the San Paolo in Serie A was 20 years ago, a 2-0 result in October 1997, followed by three draws and eight defeats.

As expected, the hosts kept a lot of possession and Marek Hamsik drilled wide from the edge of the box, but Inter were dangerous on the counter, Roberto Gagliardini’s effort deflected off target.

Samir Handanovic performed a stunning double save, denying Jose Callejon’s angled drive and the Dries Mertens follow-up from point-blank range.

Ivan Perisic’s towering header flew over the bar, but Napoli started to take control and Insigne snuck up behind Danilo D’Ambrosio to nod Hamsik’s clever ball over the top, forcing Handanovic into a tricky save.

Kalidou Koulibaly harassed Milan Skriniar into losing possession, but with no support, the centre-back scuffed his shot over from a tight angle.

Mauro Icardi tested Pepe Reina at the near post on 40 minutes for the first genuine shot on target. Moments later, the offside trap failed and Reina palmed a Borja Valero half-volley over the bar from eight yards.

On the stroke of half-time, Callejon went into a sliding challenge and his studs seemed to get caught. He seemed in pain for a while, but was able to walk off the pitch.

Napoli 0-0 Inter (Half-Time)

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Ref: Banti