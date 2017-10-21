Inter end Napoli's perfect start

By Football Italia staff

Napoli saw their perfect record ended, but remain two points clear at the top of the table after Inter snatched a 0-0 draw at the San Paolo.

The Partenopei had won all eight this season, their last 13 in Serie A including last term, and certainly had the chances to add another victory this evening.

Samir Handanovic performed heroics with a double save on Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens, then denied Piotr Zielinski and what would’ve been a Joao Miranda own goal.

However, Inter also had a fantastic opportunity for their first win in Naples for 20 years, but Raul Albiol’s goal-line clearance denied Matias Vecino.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how the whole evening unfolded on the Liveblog.