NEWS
Saturday October 21 2017
Inter end Napoli's perfect start
By Football Italia staff

Napoli saw their perfect record ended, but remain two points clear at the top of the table after Inter snatched a 0-0 draw at the San Paolo.

The Partenopei had won all eight this season, their last 13 in Serie A including last term, and certainly had the chances to add another victory this evening.

Samir Handanovic performed heroics with a double save on Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens, then denied Piotr Zielinski and what would’ve been a Joao Miranda own goal.

However, Inter also had a fantastic opportunity for their first win in Naples for 20 years, but Raul Albiol’s goal-line clearance denied Matias Vecino.

