Spalletti: 'Inter could've beaten Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti was both pleased to get a point off “aliens” Napoli and aware Inter “could’ve done better” in their 0-0 draw at the San Paolo.

The Nerazzurri remain unbeaten this season and within two points of the leaders, but stopped the Partenopei’s run of eight victories out of eight this term.

“These players deserve compliments, because you keep telling us we are fortunate – and we are happy about that – but my real fortune is that I get to work with these players. You don’t seem to realise it yet, but that is a great fortune,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We played a very good game tonight, but it could also have been played better. Napoli did very well, as at times it feels like you are playing against aliens, as they do everything one-touch football and flick it up, over, behind. They have this possession and high-paced football.

“There are times when Napoli move the ball around at a thousand miles per hour. I can’t get my team to do that, so coming away with a point and threatening to achieve even more is positive.

“We are learning, but have already made important steps forward and frankly could’ve won it.”

Samir Handanovic performed heroics on Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Piotr Zielinski, but Spalletti saw a more even encounter.

“Handanovic did what a goalkeeper is meant to do, some great saves. Reina also did very well on Borja Valero and then Napoli had a goal-line clearance.

“We suffered on a couple of occasions, but bring home a valuable result, knowing we could’ve done better. They were exhausted after their midweek Champions League game and we could’ve tried to force them into the kind of runs they don’t like in the final 20 minutes.”

Spalletti was asked if Inter were Scudetto contenders, but tried to shrug off the subject.

“The fans are dreaming because you in the media are always trying to create heroes and everyone else unhappy. There’s no phenomenon and everyone else is a failure. It’s a process, teams work hard and are going towards great results.

“We wasted some wonderful chances on the counter tonight. We have to assimilate quickly, because it’s a real fight to be up there in the top four.

“OK fine, whatever, we will win the Scudetto and you’ll see it will happen,” Spalletti eventually replied sarcastically when asked repeatedly if Inter were challenging for the title.