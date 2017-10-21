Albiol: 'Inter will fight for Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Raul Albiol believes Inter will challenge or the Scudetto this season after a 0-0 draw at the San Paolo.

“It was a very tactical game and a tough one. We suffered, but picked up a point and knew that even today a win or defeat would not have changed anything. We just have to take it one match at a time,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We were not tired after the Champions League and don’t want to use that as an excuse. It was a difficult game. We weren’t quite as sharp as usual, but it’s a packed fixture list and we did good work defensively while creating three or four good scoring opportunities.

“Inter have a very good goalkeeper and Samir Handanovic did a good job tonight. We wanted to win and would never settle for anything less, whether it’s against Roma, Manchester City or anyone else.

“Inter are in second place, they are unbeaten, so it’s only natural this would be difficult. Inter can challenge for the Scudetto, they have a great Coach and excellent players. Unlike previous seasons, they look more of a team and also have the advantage of not playing in Europe.”

Napoli were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, Dries Mertens missing a penalty and late chances wasted.

“From the 30th minute onwards, we realised that if we play with intensity, keep the pressing up and use our style of football, we can fight it out with even the best sides in Europe.

“City had crushed everyone in their path, but we came really close to an equaliser after a bad start. We emerged from that game aware that we’ve got what it takes and just need to start stronger, as we did the same thing at Shakhtar Donetsk. You can’t hang about.”