Inter Player Ratings v Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Inter became the first side to stop Napoli scoring since February, so it’s no surprise their defenders got top marks from Football Italia.

Words: Ciro Di Brita

Samir Handanovic – 8

Made an outrageous save with the sole of his boots to deny Dries Mertens at point blank range. Saved everything Napoli threw at him and then some. Man of the Match performance to keep his team in the game.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – 6

Made a great interception to stop Mertens from running through on goal in the second half and had a good game against Lorenzo Insigne.

Milan Skriniar – 7

Made a vital interception to stop Mertens, who was about to go past him and through on goal. Made a mistake in possession when disposed by Kalidou Koulibaly, but did his job well with numerous interceptions.

Joao Miranda – 7

Had a piece of good defending to deny Mertens early in the first half and his partnership with Skriniar is growing in stability.

Yuto Nagatomo – 6

Had a good battle with Jose Callejon in the first half, worked hard up and down the line.

Matias Vecino – 6

Worked his socks off closing down Napoli’s passing routes. Came close to opening the scoring when he made a mazy run, rounding Pepe Reina and denied by a Raul Albiol goal-line clearance.

Roberto Gagliardini – 6

Was tasked with being playmaker and destroyer, started off bright enough trying to build up play from the back, but Napoli’s high press forced him to give that up before focusing on his defensive role.

Borja Valero – 6

Spurned a good chance to score when he beat the offside trap and found himself inside the box, although the ball didn’t come down quick enough for him to get a good smack on it.

Antonio Candreva – 6

Troubled Faouzi Ghoulam on occasion, frustrated his team-mates with over hit-passes and crosses.

Ivan Perisic – 6

Was quiet in the first half, found Borja Valero with a good pass, though. Was much stronger in the second half.

Mauro Icardi – 6

Had his first shot on target in the 40th minute that was easily dealt with by Pepe Reina on his near post. Koulibaly was holding his hand all night and never let him out of his sight, even when he was replaced by Eder.

Substitutes:

Joao Mario – 6

Flew a dangerous looking strike across Reina’s goal.

Joao Cancelo – N/A

Eder – N/A