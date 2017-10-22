Maran: 'Entertaining Verona Derby'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo Coach Rolando Maran expects “a very entertaining game” in the Derby della Scala today against Hellas Verona.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We are brimming with enthusiasm,” assured Maran in his Press conference.

While the Flying Donkeys are traditionally the smaller club in the city of Verona, Hellas are currently in the drop zone.

“I don’t think there are favourites in a derby, as football always has these hidden dangers, but we are aware of the risks that this type of fixture entails.

“This is precisely why we will do our best to ensure we don’t get caught out by any pitfalls. I trust in my lads and the work they are doing.

“At the end of the day, the result on the field will give its verdict. I think we’re going to get a very entertaining game.”

Chievo squad for Verona: Sorrentino, Seculin, Confente; Jaroszynski, Dainelli, Gamberini, Cesar, Bani, Gobbi, Depaoli, Cacciatore, Tomovic; Rigoni, Garritano, Radovanovic, Gaudino, Castro, Birsa, Hetemaj, Bastien; Stepinski, Pucciarelli, Pellissier, Inglese, Meggiorini