Juric: 'Genoa momentum with Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa got their first win of the season last week and Ivan Juric wants to “build some momentum” against troubled Milan.

“We got our first victory of the season against Cagliari and are really eager to build some momentum,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It was a good week of training, but we are not yet in the kind of situation where we can be happy.”

If Genoa aren’t content, then Milan are in even worse conditions, having lost three on the bounce in Serie A.

“Milan have great players and it’s true they might be having a few problems at the moment, but it seems to me more an issue of results than performances. They are champions and accustomed to playing under pressure. I don’t think recent results will negatively influence them.

“We’ve got to play with our spirit and our own strengths.”

Genoa could start Gianluca Lapadula, who made the move from Milan over the summer, but has struggled with injuries.

“He is fine now. I don’t know if he’ll start, as I haven’t decided yet. Adel Taarabt’s performance against Cagliari was his first genuine Taarabt-style match and it’s fundamental for him to be determined.

“I am convinced we can have our say against any opponent. Obviously, it’s difficult against the big clubs, as they have players who can score at any moment with a goal out of nowhere.

“I don’t believe Milan are looking lost, as you can’t expect them to be working smoothly so soon after making that many changes.”

Genoa squad for Milan: Perin, Gentiletti, Izzo, Bertolacci, Lapadula, Taarabt, Rossettini, Biraschi, Galabinov, Palladino, Migliore, Pandev, Rosi, Brlek, Lazovic, Lamanna, Ricci, Rigoni, Zima, Omeonga, Veloso, Pellegri, Zukanovic, Laxalt