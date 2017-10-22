Pecchia ignores derby atmosphere

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia wants Hellas Verona to face Chievo “like any other match” in the Derby della Scala, regardless of the city atmosphere.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Enthusiasm has to be constantly stoked and we need that to build on good performances and pick up as many points as possible,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I had already seen before the Torino game that my players had the right attitude, the desire to fight and work hard. After the match with Benevento, the confidence grew further.

“We are improving in front of goal, but must do even better against Chievo, because they don’t allow you many opportunities. They’ve been playing together for years, so are a well-consolidated unit. They’ve got very clear ideas, both when attacking and defending.

“I continue to maintain the derby is a game like any other on the pitch. It’s different in the city and the stands, of course, but as players we must treat it like any other match.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a derby or not, people always say our opponents are the favourites. We’re happy to prove them wrong.”

Thomas Heurtaux is back, but Bearzotti and Alex Ferrari miss out.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to field the same defensive line twice, as we are always forced into changes.”

Verona squad for Chievo: Coppola, Nicolas, Silvestri; Caceres, Caracciolo, Felicioli, Heurtaux, Kumbulla, Souprayen; Bessa, Buchel, Fossati, Laner, Romulo, Valoti, Zaccagni, B Zuculini; Cerci, Fares, Kean, Lee, Pazzini, Verde