Montella revamps Milan again

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is set to revamp Milan again for today’s match with Genoa, using Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu behind Nikola Kalinic.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri have lost three Serie A games on the bounce and a goalless Europa League draw with AEK Athens on Thursday did nothing to boost confidence.

CEO Marco Fassone refused to deny Montella could be sacked if he fails to beat Genoa today, so the former Sampdoria Coach is going all-out with a new attacking system.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium, Montella will change to a 3-4-2-1 shape, effectively mirroring that used by Ivan Juric’s Genoa.

Fabio Borini and Jack Bonaventura retain wide roles, but Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu support centre-forward Kalinic, who returns from the start after a thigh injury on international duty.

Milan (probable): G Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Borini, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic