NEWS
Sunday October 22 2017
Montella revamps Milan again
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is set to revamp Milan again for today’s match with Genoa, using Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu behind Nikola Kalinic.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri have lost three Serie A games on the bounce and a goalless Europa League draw with AEK Athens on Thursday did nothing to boost confidence.

CEO Marco Fassone refused to deny Montella could be sacked if he fails to beat Genoa today, so the former Sampdoria Coach is going all-out with a new attacking system.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium, Montella will change to a 3-4-2-1 shape, effectively mirroring that used by Ivan Juric’s Genoa.

Fabio Borini and Jack Bonaventura retain wide roles, but Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu support centre-forward Kalinic, who returns from the start after a thigh injury on international duty.

Milan (probable): G Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Borini, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies