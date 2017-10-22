Gattuso favourite for Milan job

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso could be promoted from the Milan youth team to the main job if Vincenzo Montella loses to Genoa today.

The Rossoneri have suffered three consecutive Serie A defeats to Sampdoria, Roma and Inter, making this a must-win game.

Directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have dropped hints that time is running out for Montella.

Now Il Giornale and the Corriere della Sera suggest the club is worried bringing in a new Coach at this stage would only cause more delays and take even longer for the players to assimilate a new way of playing.

This is particularly an issue for the likes of Paulo Sousa or Walter Mazzarri, the favourites to come in if Montella is sacked.

Instead, the club could simply turn to Gattuso – who is the Coach of their Primavera youth team – to plug the gap for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, there is one change for the Milan bench already today, as La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera note the Rossoneri will switch after 40 years to use the ‘away’ dugout as their own.

This would allow Montella and his men to be closer to the Curva Sud, where the main ultras sit, and hear their passion rather than the jeers that often come from other areas of the stadium.