West Ham eye up Mancini

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini is a target for West Ham United if they fire Slaven Bilic, claims the Mirror on Sunday.

Bilic was already under fire over the summer and his situation has deteriorated rapidly with a series of poor Premier League results.

It’s reported that the next two games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace will be decisive.

The Mirror newspaper suggests Mancini has been contacted and will be offered the position if Bilic stumbles again.

However, he just signed for Zenit and is unlikely to leave Russia so soon into his new adventure.

Mancini won the Premier League title at Manchester City.