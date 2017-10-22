Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, including the Verona Derby, Milan-Genoa, Torino-Roma, Udinese-Juventus and Lazio-Cagliari.

We begin at the Stadio Bentegodi at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) for the Derby della Scala, as Chievo and Hellas Verona face off in a local rivalry.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), it’s a must-win match for Milan against a Genoa side with many familiar faces, from Adel Taarabt and Andrea Bertolacci to Gianluca Lapadula.

Roma aim to get back on track after their 1-0 defeat to Napoli and 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea, visiting Torino with Adem Ljajic, Iago Falque and Sadiq Umar.

Sassuolo are somewhat desperate against SPAL, bottom of the table Benevento host Fiorentina and Atalanta are without Papu Gomez when facing Bologna.

Juventus are in action at 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT), making the trip to Udinese’s Dacia Arena in a bid to close the gap on the Serie A leaders.

And the round concludes at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) with high-flying Lazio welcoming new Cagliari Coach Diego Lopez.

