Spurs prepare Suso swoop

By Football Italia staff

Suso is the most likely player to be sold if Milan don’t make it into the Champions League, with Tottenham and Arsenal waiting.

CEO Marco Fassone confirmed in an interview with La Stampa newspaper yesterday that the Rossoneri would be forced to sell “one or two top players” to balance the books if they failed to qualify for Europe’s top tier.

According to several Italian and English papers, the first name on the list would be Suso, as he has struggled to find a tactical role in Vincenzo Montella’s new side.

The Sun even suggests Spurs could make an offer in January, offering €22m for the Spanish winger.

Of all the players in the squad, Suso would bring in one of the biggest profits, having been signed from Liverpool for just €1.3m in January 2015.

He recently signed a new contract to June 2022 and is reported to have a release clause worth €40m.