NEWS
Sunday October 22 2017
Kaladze new Mayor of Tbilisi
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan and Georgia defender Kakha Kaladze is the new Mayor of Tbilisi after winning the election.

Exit polls show a comfortable victory for the ex-player, who represents the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.

The Central Election Commission confirmed he had taken 51.1 per cent of the vote, so won’t even require a run-off.

Zaal Udumashvili only got 17.5 per cent, followed by independent Aleko Elisashvili with 16.5 per cent.

Kaladze becomes the second ex-Milan man to enter a career in politics after George Weah ran for President of Liberia, an election that still needs to be finalised.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies