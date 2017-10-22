Kaladze new Mayor of Tbilisi

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan and Georgia defender Kakha Kaladze is the new Mayor of Tbilisi after winning the election.

Exit polls show a comfortable victory for the ex-player, who represents the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.

The Central Election Commission confirmed he had taken 51.1 per cent of the vote, so won’t even require a run-off.

Zaal Udumashvili only got 17.5 per cent, followed by independent Aleko Elisashvili with 16.5 per cent.

Kaladze becomes the second ex-Milan man to enter a career in politics after George Weah ran for President of Liberia, an election that still needs to be finalised.