Line-ups: Milan-Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Milan revamp with a new 3-4-2-1 system, as Vincenzo Montella must win or risk losing his job against some familiar Genoa faces.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The pressure is piling up on Coach Montella after three consecutive Serie A defeats, plus Thursday’s dismal 0-0 Europa League draw with AEK Athens that saw them jeered off the pitch.

Andrea Conti and Luca Antonelli are out of action, while Nikola Kalinic returns from the start after suffering from thigh problems.

He is supported by Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu in a new 3-4-2-1 system, benching Andre Silva, with Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodriguez out wide.

Cristian Zapata gets the nod ahead of Mateo Musacchio in defence with Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Genoa finally got their first win of the season last week with a 3-2 thriller away to Cagliari.

Nicolas Spolli and Isaac Cofie miss out, but there are several familiar faces at San Siro, because Adel Taarabt, Andrea Bertolacci and substitute Gianluca Lapadula are all ex-Milan players.

Genoa have won four of the last five meetings between these clubs, home and away, losing the other two at San Siro in 2016 and 2017. These sides haven’t shared the spoils since a 1-1 draw here in November 2013.

Milan: G Donnarumma; C Zapata, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Borini, Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Rigoni, Veloso, Bertolacci, Laxalt; Taarabt; Galabinov