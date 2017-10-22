Line-ups: Torino-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma hope to build on their midweek performance at Chelsea by visiting defensively frail Torino and give Radja Nainggolan a new role.

It kicks off in Turin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all eight Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Giallorossi have been playing very well of late, but certainly haven’t been fortunate, as they lost 1-0 at home to Napoli while rattling the woodwork and played out a 3-3 Champions League thriller at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Federico Fazio has joined Kostas Manolas on the treatment table, so Hector Moreno gets a rare start and Alessandro Florenzi returns to right-back.

Stephan El Shaarawy has shaken off an injury to complete the trident with Edin Dzeko and Nainggolan, who seems to take a new role on the right side of attack.

Torino had been unbeaten up until the 4-0 Derby della Mole defeat to Juventus and it’s been downhill from there.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men threw away a 2-0 lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2 with Hellas Verona, then snatched a last-gasp equaliser for 2-2 with Crotone.

Andrea Belotti’s injury has without doubt damaged their prospects and he is joined in the stands by Cristian Ansaldi, Lyanco and Joel Obi.

This means Umar Sadiq starts in attack and he is on loan from Roma, with support from ex-Giallorossi players Adem Ljajic and Iago Falque.

Former Milan man M’Baye Niang is also eager to make his mark.

Roma could equal their record for consecutive away wins in Serie A with 11, set in 2006-2007. Until last season’s 3-1 loss here, the Giallorossi had been unbeaten away to Torino in Serie A since October 1990, ending a run of four victories and 10 stalemates.

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, Nkoulou, Moretti, Molinaro; Rincon, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang; Sadiq

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Moreno, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Strootman; Nainggolan, Dzeko, El Shaarawy