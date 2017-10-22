Zapata has Taarabt warning

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Cristian Zapata joked he’ll have to give friend, former teammate and Genoa forward Adel Taarabt “a kicking” at San Siro today.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I talked to Taarabt yesterday, we’re still good friends. I joked around and told him that if he plays in my area, I’m going to have to give him a kicking!” Zapata told Mediaset Premium.

“Genoa are dangerous, they have important players and can hurt us. We must be concentrated and careful, because this match is decisive for us.

“We need three points and that is our only thought.”