Chievo win exciting Verona Derby

By Football Italia staff

It was a dramatic Verona Derby, as Hellas took the lead and then self-destructed with Bruno Zuculini’s dismissal, but Sergio Pellissier won it 3-2 for Chievo.

The Derby della Scala returned to the top flight and Hellas had gone in front through an early Daniele Verde strike.

However, Zuculini had a nightmare, as he gave away a free kick from which Roberto Inglese equalised, then tripped Perparim Hetemaj for a penalty that Inglese also converted.

Despite being down to 10 men, Verona fought back with Giampaolo Pazzini’s spot-kick for an Alessandro Gamberini handball.

Another veteran of this fixture, Pellissier, came off the bench and bundled the Fabrizio Cacciatore cross over the line.

