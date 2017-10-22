Monchi: 'Roma better every day'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Monchi is confident they are “on the right track and getting better every day. The word ‘Scudetto’ should not frighten us.”

“We never had doubts on Eusebio Di Francesco, as we were always convinced of his work. Every day the team is getting better,” said the director of sport on Mediaset Premium.

“As of today, Juventus, Napoli and Inter are ahead of us because they have more points and have been working together for longer. Roma are a work in progress and our desire is to work towards the Scudetto.

“It’s not easy, because Napoli have had the same Coach and players for three years. Juventus are Juventus and Inter are on the right path too now. We want to get close to them.

“Eusebio is doing a magnificent job. We are on the right track and every game we seem to get better. The word ‘Scudetto’ should not frighten us, as we are Roma and it must be in our minds.

“I believe Edin Dzeko is one of the top strikers in the world, though I wouldn’t know where to put him in that tally.”