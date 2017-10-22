Zaza matches Kempes record

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza has equalled a record set by Mario Kempes, after scoring in his last five games for Valencia.

The Italian international has been in great form in La Liga, winning the Player of the Month for September.

The former Juventus and West Ham United striker scored in last night’s 4-0 win over Sevilla to take his tally for the season to eight in nine appearances.

Zaza also matched a record set by Argentina legend Mario Kempes, as he’s now scored in his last five matches for Los Che.

The striker will have the opportunity to break that record against Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.