Kolarov secures victory at Torino

By Football Italia staff

A magical free kick from Aleksandar Kolarov gave Roma their record 12th consecutive away victory in Serie A, sinking toothless Torino.

The Giallorossi made changes with a new centre-back pairing and Radja Nainggolan in a more advanced role.

It was Kolarov who made the difference with his trademark curling free kick into the near top corner.

The Granata continue to sorely miss injured Andrea Belotti, as Umar Sadiq and M’Baye Niang were eager, but inaccurate.

