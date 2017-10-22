Bonucci red damages Milan chances

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for lashing out an elbow, yet Milan down to 10 men for over an hour had the better chances in a 0-0 with Genoa.

The Rossoneri ended their run of three consecutive Serie A defeats and this was certainly the best performance out of that dismal run, which has them without a victory in over a month.

However, with captain Bonucci seeing red for an elbow that left Aleandro Rosi bleeding after just 25 minutes, it was always going to be an uphill struggle.

Suso was inspirational and Nikola Kalinic missed a sitter, but it’s a share of the spoils at San Siro.

