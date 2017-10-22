Kolarov: ‘Pointless to talk Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalscorer Aleksandar Kolarov says it’s “pointless” to talk about the Scudetto at this stage of the season.

The left-back scored a stunning free-kick to beat Torino this afternoon, but refused to discuss the Giallorossi’s title chances after the match.

“It’s pointless to talk about the Scudetto after so few games,” Kolarov shrugged, speaking to Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“It was important to win after London [the 3-3 draw with Chelsea] and now we have two home games that we have to win.

“Are we better away from home? I don’t know why, I’ve only been here for three months. We try to play well at home too, we play to pick up points.”

Kolarov was then asked if he feels like a leader in this Roma squad.

“I always try to give my best, sometimes I do better than at other times. I feel like I’ve been here for two years already, I’ve been welcomed really well.

“It’s not important who scores, all that matters is that we win.”