Line-ups: Udinese-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus leave out all their new signings for the must-win trip to Udinese, as they have the chance to close the gap on the top two.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT)

Max Allegri’s men suffered their first home defeat since August 2015, falling 2-1 to Lazio, which left them five points off the leaders.

However, with Napoli and Inter drawing 0-0 last night, it’s a big opportunity to get back into the running for the Scudetto.

Juve miss Blaise Matuidi, Benedikt Howedes, Medhi Benatia, Stefano Sturaro, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca.

Daniele Rugani therefore gets a rare start, resting Andrea Barzagli, while Miralem Pjanic partners Sami Khedira.

Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic fan out behind Gonzalo Higuain.

Udinese have practically a full squad to choose from, as only Jens Stryger Larsen and Silvan Widmer are carrying knocks.

Stipe Perica is the surprise choice to lead the line with veteran Maxi Lopez, while Rodrigo De Paul, Seko Fofana and Jakub Jankto provide creativity.

Juventus are unbeaten in Udine since a 3-0 thrashing in April 2010, leaving with four victories and three draws. In that time, the visitors scored 15 goals and conceded just two.

Udinese: Bizzarri; Ali Adnan, Danilo, Nuytinck, Samir; Hallfredsson, De Paul, Fofana, Jankto; Maxi Lopez, Perica

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain