Bertolacci: ‘Important draw for Genoa’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Bertolacci hails “an important draw” for Genoa against 10-man Milan but admits “we could have done better with our chances”.

The Grifone took a point against Vincenzo Montella’s side this afternoon, with Leonardo Bonucci’s dismissal piling the pressure on the Rossoneri Coach.

“We could have done better with our chances,” Bertolacci told Premium Sport.

“We acknowledge Milan though, they played their game and they pressed us well. This is an important draw, despite what the table says Milan are a strong team.

“I was there for two years, they’ve got a tight squad and top players. There are difficult moments, but they’ve got a good Coach and good squad, so they’ll get out of this.

“We went head-to-head with Milan. Napoli [the next opponents] are a top team, but we have to try to play against them too.”