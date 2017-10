Fiorentina flatten Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina doomed Benevento to a ninth defeat out of nine with Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and a Cyril Thereau penalty.

It was never really in doubt, as Giovanni Simeone had too much time and space to set up Benassi’s side-foot finish after 18 minutes.

Babacar came off the bench and immediately got a goal, meeting Jordan Veretout’s knock-down, and earned a spot-kick converted by Thereau.

