Sassuolo squeeze past SPAL

Sassuolo pounced on a defensive error after 45 seconds and saw a late penalty saved in this chaotic victory away to SPAL.

Matteo Politano caught Francesco Vicari in position during the opening minute to give the Neroverdi a lead that they never let go of.

Mirco Antenucci hit the woodwork for SPAL and it should’ve been 2-0, but Domenico Berardi’s spot-kick was parried by Alfred Gomis.

Sassuolo also ended the match down to 10 men after substitute Cassata’s straight red card three minutes into his Serie A debut.

