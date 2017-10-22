EDF: ‘Scudetto? Ask me later…’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco hails “a very important win” for Roma away at Torino, but won’t discuss the Scudetto yet.

Aleksandar Kolarov’s free-kick secured a 1-0 win for the Giallorossi, a result which seven points off the Serie A summit with a game in hand. Click here for a match report.

“It was a very important win at a place where it isn’t easy to go,” Di Francesco said in his post-match interview with Premium Sport.

“We weren’t quick enough with our final ball, but we almost always controlled the game at a tough place.

“Not having played Sampdoria could be an advantage or a disadvantage, we’re still behind. That said, we’ll keep going with this mentality and application.

“The Scudetto? You’re the experts who talk about the Scudetto one day, then the next day no. We deserved more against Napoli but then we were out of it, now you say we’re not…

“We need balance in Italy, we’ll work to improve and then we’ll see. I’m happy with the growth of the team, we’ll talk about the Scudetto later.”