Suso: ‘Milan played well’

Suso believes Milan played well “in part” against Genoa but “the three points were very important today”.

The Rossoneri were down to 10-men after Leonardo Bonucci’s red card, and a goalless draw extended their winless run to five games in all competitions.

“In part we played a good game,” Suso insisted in the mixed zone after the match.

“Almost any game is very difficult to play if you’ve got fewer players. In part we have to be happy with the way we battled until the last second.

“The three points were very important today though.”

Suso was deployed as an attacking midfielder in a a 3-4-2-1 system today, having played his best football out wide last year.

“The Coach [Vincenzo Montella] is trying to figure out what’s best for the team. If he sees me in one role or another it’s all the same to me, I just want to help the team.”