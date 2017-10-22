Milan call in Sousa?

By Football Italia staff

While Sky Sport Italia insist Milan are sticking with Vincenzo Montella, the Corriere dello Sport points to Paulo Sousa.

The Rossoneri are without a Serie A victory in over a month, ending their run of three consecutive defeats with today’s 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Considering Leonardo Bonucci was sent off after 25 minutes for lashing out an elbow on Aleandro Rosi, the result and performance were less disappointing than other recent outings.

Because of this, Sky Sport Italia claim Milan are going to keep the faith with their current Coach.

However, the Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the club is in advanced negotiations with Sousa.

The Portuguese tactician is currently a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired and had been working as a pundit for Fox Sports Italia.