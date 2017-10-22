Mihajlovic: 'Toro deserved more'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic insists Torino “did not deserve to lose” against Roma, but he’s not surprised by Aleksandar Kolarov’s goal.

The 1-0 result was decided by a Kolarov free kick into the top corner.

“It was a great goal and it’s not exactly news that Kolarov can take those free kicks,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“We put in a good performance and played on a par with Roma, not allowing this goal-machine many real chances. A draw would’ve been the fair result. We didn’t deserve to lose.

“Andrea Belotti’s absence is a problem, of course. Umar Sadiq did what he had to do, but he’s young and isn’t accustomed to playing 90 minutes. It’s natural not to have much playing time when you’ve got Belotti in the team.”