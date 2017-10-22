Udinese crushed by 10-man Juve

By Football Italia staff

Juventus went a goal down and had Mario Mandzukic sent off after 25 minutes, yet still won 6-2 at Udinese with a Sami Khedira hat-trick.

It was a show of character amid controversial decisions, VAR calls and often chaotic defending at the Dacia Arena.

Although Stipe Perica put Udinese in front, a Samir own goal and Khedira strike turned it around within six minutes.

Mandzukic saw red for dissent and the hosts equalised through Danilo’s header, but 10-man Juve ran riot in the second half.

Khedira completed his hat-trick with a Daniele Rugani header and deflected Miralem Pjanic strike.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all eight of today’s Serie A games unfold on the Liveblog.