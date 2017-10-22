Line-ups: Lazio-Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Lazio can close within a point of Inter in second place if they beat Cagliari, but the Sardinians make their debut under new Coach Diego Lopez.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Biancocelesti have been sensational this season, losing only one match in all competition to Napoli.

Ciro Immobile returns to the starting XI after he was rested for Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League victory away to Nice, supported by Luis Alberto.

Felipe Anderson, Wallace, Dusan Basta and Jordan Lukaku are on the treatment table.

Cagliari have lost four on the bounce and sacked Coach Massimo Rastelli this week following a 3-2 home defeat to Genoa.

It’s a return for Lopez, who started his management career in Sardinia, but he’s got issues to deal with.

Andrea Cossu is injured, but above all both first choice goalkeepers Rafael and Alessio Cragno are out of action, so 19-year-old former Milan academy product Luca Crosta has to start.

He has only one previous Serie A appearance, a 2-1 victory over Milan on May 28.

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Cagliari: Crosta; Romagna, Andreolli, Pisacane; Dessena, Ionita, Barella, Padoin; Joao Pedro, Farias, Sau