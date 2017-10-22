Khedira: 'My first hat-trick!'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira celebrated the first hat-trick of his career, but was even happier Juventus beat Udinese when down to 10 men. “It was super important.”

Mario Mandzukic saw red for dissent after just 25 minutes, but the Bianconeri still won 6-2 in a bizarre match at the Dacia Arena.

“I’m happy that we won this difficult game, as it was super important after the two matches against Atalanta and Lazio. It’s the first hat-trick of my career, so that’s great, but I am above all happy with the win,” the Germany international told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s always difficult for Juventus when we’re not winning, especially after Mario’s red card. It was not easy for us, but we are still one of the best teams in Europe and we proved that today.”

With Inter and Napoli drawing 0-0 last night, Juve move to within three points of the Serie A leaders.

“We always said there’s a long way to go, but after yesterday’s result it was very important we win today. It’s still super difficult, as we have SPAL in the midweek round and then Milan next weekend.”