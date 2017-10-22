Del Neri: 'Defeat no dishonour'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri maintains “it’s no dishonour to lose to Juventus,” but Udinese were crushed 6-2 on home turf by 10 men.

The Friulani had taken the lead through Stipe Perica, overturned within six minutes until Mario Mandzukic saw red 25 minutes in.

“It’s a pity, as we conceded two goals on set plays, then in the last 10-12 minutes, when 4-2 down, the team let go and let in another two,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We had done really good things before then, forcing Gigi Buffon into some excellent saves. It wasn’t the kind of game where we could expect a victory.

“It gave us a confidence boost up to a certain point, then Juve emerged. I think Juventus made the difference tonight on their dead ball situations and the substitutes they could bring off the bench.

“It’s no dishonour to lose to Juventus, but we do have to reflect on how we conceded the goals and improve on that. Hopefully we can put this negative period behind us against Atalanta.”