Buffon: 'Juve should study Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon said Juventus ought to “watch videos of Gonzalo Higuain” against Udinese to learn about work-rate after they won with 10 men.

Mario Mandzukic saw red for dissent after 25 minutes, but the Bianconeri still emerged 6-2 winners at the Dacia Arena.

“We have to take on the best aspect of this, which was the character, tenacity and desire to overcome obstacles,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

“We are well aware that we have to improve. I am on the pitch to do my job, so I didn’t do anything exceptional this evening. What I really loved was the attitude of Higuain, whose performance was worthy of praise. The Coach should make the others watch videos of Higuain and how he played today to motivate players.

“Daniele Rugani also did very well with a goal and an assist. It wasn’t easy for him and Giorgio Chiellini, especially after we went down to 10 men, but they did a great job.

“I won’t change my mind, though, as I maintain that you don’t win titles with 6-2 victories. We’ll take it today due to the unusual circumstances, but we still need to improve.

“I believe we are a team that need to feel under a certain amount of pressure to give our best. We’ve got to use that positive energy and keep it going forward for the next games.”