Pioli: 'Don't take win for granted'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli insists Fiorentina’s 3-0 victory away to bottom of the table Benevento was “not to be taken for granted.”

Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and a Cyril Thereau penalty secured the success this afternoon at the Stadio Vigorito.

“We are satisfied with the performance, but a victory was not to be taken for granted,” said the Coach on Radio Rai.

“It is important that we keep on improving, as there are many situations where we could’ve done better. We deserved the win and at times played with quality.

“I introduced Babacar in the second half because Giovanni Simeone had worked hard and was not very sharp, plus we’ve got Torino coming up on Wednesday and want to be ready.”