Cassano: 'I could've been like Messi'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano believes he “could’ve been playing on Mars with Lionel Messi, Neymar and few others, but I ruined myself.”

The forward is not technically retired, but hasn’t played in over a year and a brief spell at Hellas Verona was abandoned during pre-season training.

“I am a problematic guy, as I never know what mood I’m going to wake up in,” FantAntonio told Rai Sport.

“I could’ve been playing on another planet, but I had this issue that I didn’t like training and I wanted to eat the way I felt like at the time and I ruined myself…

“I played in the best clubs in the world, like Real Madrid, Inter and Milan. If I’d had another head on my shoulders, I could’ve been playing on Mars. I’d be like Lionel Messi, Neymar and few others.”

Cassano is not particularly impressed by the new generation of talents in Serie A.

“Francesco Totti and I, we used to play in the streets, running between parked cars to get the ball. Today, it’s all so organised and planned out, everyone with their iPads and videogames. Football mustn’t be a hobby for those in this profession, but a passion and joy.

“I see a real downturn in Italy, as there’s just organisation and no talent. Serie A games bore me, I prefer to watch guys down the park.”