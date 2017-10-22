Milan: Sousa or wait for big name?

By Football Italia staff

Milan reportedly deciding between Paulo Sousa and Gennaro Gattuso as caretaker if Vincenzo Montella is sacked, awaiting Antonio Conte or Carlo Ancelotti.

The Rossoneri are without a Serie A victory in over a month, managing one point from the last four rounds, and were held to a 0-0 draw by AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday.

According to multiple reports this evening, Montella has two more games to save his job, as Milan visit Chievo on Wednesday evening and then have a crucial showdown with Juventus next Saturday.

If the Coach doesn’t turn things around by then, he is likely to be fired.

The issue is whether the club wants to bring in a new Coach from November or hand the reins to caretaker Gattuso – currently in charge of the Primavera youth team – until next summer.

That’s because the club owners have their hearts set on international tacticians like Conte or Ancelotti.

While Conte is under contract with Chelsea, he seems increasingly tense at Stamford Bridge and is expected to walk away at the end of the season.

Ancelotti is a free agent after he was sacked by Bayern Munich, but has declared he wants to take the rest of the season off.

If Milan decide to take action now and bring in a Coach long-term, then Sousa is the prime candidate.

The Corriere dello Sport also suggests a clue in that Sousa has just terminated his contract as a pundit with Fox Sports Italia.