Immobile double downs Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile bagged a first-half brace as Lazio swept Cagliari and new Coach Diego Lopez aside 3-0, moving within three points of leaders Napoli.

The centre-forward now has a remarkable 13 Serie A goals in just nine games this season.

He earned and converted a penalty past 19-year-old goalkeeper Luca Crosta, who was forced to play after injuries to the first two choice shot-stoppers, and then nodded in an Adam Marusic assist.

Bastos made it 3-0 after the break when volleying in a Luis Alberto free kick.

There were some positive signs for new Cagliari boss Lopez, as Diego Farias had a goal disallowed for the tightest of margins, then another attempt was fingertipped on to the crossbar.

It’s a fifth consecutive defeat for the Sardinians, but Lazio sit in joint third place with Juventus, one point adrift of Inter.

