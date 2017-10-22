Immobile: 'Lazio won't stop now'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile thanked Lazio for his contract extension and warned they “don’t want to stop now” after a sixth straight win over Cagliari.

The striker bagged a first half brace in the 3-0 victory this evening, their sixth in a row between all competition.

“It was important to keep the winning run going and continue to amaze people. It’s truly exceptional what we’ve achieved so far. I thank the fans, it’s all wonderful,” Immobile told Mediaset Premium.

“We could’ve scored more goals, but this team just needs to stay concentrated, because we’ve got the quality and the staff to do great things.

“It’s our sixth consecutive victory, we don’t want to stop now.”

Yesterday it was announced that Immobile had signed a new deal with Lazio to June 2022.

“I want to thank the club, because we know what we said to each other in the room before signing the contract. I added another year, my desire is to stay, the President and director worked to make me happy, so it’s all good.”

Lazio are on a par with Juventus, just three points behind leaders Napoli, so why not aim for the Scudetto?

“It’s easy to aim high and dream now, we’d never stop people dreaming, but the team has to keep its feet on the ground and not get ahead of ourselves.”