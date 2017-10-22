Inzaghi: 'Lazio aiming high'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi acknowledges “people expect to see Lazio up there in the top spots and we hope to maintain that expectation.”

The Aquile notched up a sixth straight competitive victory, sweeping Cagliari aside 3-0 with a Ciro Immobile brace and Bastos volley.

“It wasn’t a simple game, we knew that Cagliari had just changed their Coach and would come here all guns blazing. We did well to break the deadlock early and then tried to keep possession, so with the third goal it was over,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Every Serie A match is tough and on Wednesday we’ve got a very tough trip to Bologna. We’ll have to be very concentrated throughout, as Bologna are doing very well, especially on home turf.

“In order to create an era, we need the best players to remain for a few years. Immobile and Thomas Strakosha earned their contract extensions with their performances over the last couple of seasons.

“We’ve won six in a row since the defeat to Napoli, where we had three injuries. The lads are enjoying their football, they like working together and now people expect to see Lazio up there – and we hope to maintain that expectation.

“We try not to look at the table after just nine rounds. We’re in a good period of form, but it’s more complicated playing every three days now that we’re in Europe. We’ll have to stay focused to recharge the batteries both physically and psychologically.

“Scudetto? The hope is to stay up there in the positions that count, but it’s just at the beginning and we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

There was a curious incident before kick-off when one of the child mascots refused to leave the pitch and had to be dragged away.

“It was the son of Bastos and he went on to the field with his Daddy, but then didn’t want to leave. I told him to bring the boy more often, seeing as he even scored a goal!”

Simone’s older brother Pippo is currently top of the Serie B table with Venezia.

“I think Pippo is doing better than me, as Venezia started out hoping just to stay in Serie B after their promotion, but they’ve created a great squad and they know there are teams with much bigger resources.”