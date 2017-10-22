VIDEO: Mascot won't leave Lazio

By Football Italia staff

A child mascot refused to leave the pitch ahead of Lazio-Cagliari in Serie A, as he wanted to be with his Daddy – Aquile defender Bastos.

There was a curious incident before kick-off in Sunday evening’s match at the Stadio Olimpico when one of the child mascots refused to leave the pitch and had to be dragged away.

“It was the son of Bastos and he went on to the field with his Daddy, but then didn’t want to leave,” explained Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi on Mediaset Premium.

“I told him to bring the boy more often, seeing as he even scored a goal!”

The game ended 3-0 for Lazio with Ciro Immobile's brace and a Bastos volley.