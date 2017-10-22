Lopez: '3-0 harsh on Cagliari'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez feels “Lazio deserved the victory, but 3-0 was a bit harsh” on Cagliari, especially with a controversially-disallowed goal.

This was the fifth defeat on the trot for the Sardinians, albeit the first under their new Coach, who replaced sacked Massimo Rastelli this week.

Ciro Immobile got two goals in the first half, Bastos meeting a Luis Alberto free kick to complete the 3-0 rout at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I told the lads yesterday that we had to come here with courage. We knew Lazio were in good shape and very strong, but in the opening minutes we were a little timid.

“After that, we did push forward and go for the goal, even getting the ball in the net twice, but for various reasons they were disallowed.

“We have a very important game coming up on Wednesday and, although Lazio deserved the victory, I thought 3-0 was a bit harsh on us.”

Cagliari did have the ball in the net for what would’ve been 1-1, but it was disallowed using VAR because Diego Farias’ shoulder was offside in an extremely tight call.

“In my view, it was a wonderful moment for us, as we were equalising and it was boosting our confidence, not to mention changing the game.

“Nonetheless, we had to keep our heads up and work hard throughout. Sometimes incidents go for or against you, it’s important to keep going.”